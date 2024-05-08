IPL 2024: LSG Owner Sanjeev Goenka In Heated Conversation With Skipper KL Rahul After Loss Against SRH (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Following Lucknow Super Giants' crushing 10-wicket defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL 2024 clash, team owner Sanjeev Goenka was seen in a heated discussion with skipper KL Rahul at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. Despite a competitive total of 165/4, powered by Ayush Badoni's (55*) and Nicholas Pooran's (48*) stellar performances, LSG faltered as SRH chased down the target in just 9.4 overs.
SRH openers Travis Head (89* off 30 balls) and Abhishek Sharma (75* off 28 balls) led the charge, forming an unbeaten 167-run partnership. Yash Thakur bore the brunt, conceding 47 runs without a wicket. The viral video captured Goenka's evident displeasure with certain on-field decisions made by Rahul during the defence, sparking speculation about team dynamics and strategies.
