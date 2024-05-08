Champions League 2023-24: Serge Gnabry Suffers Injury Setback In Semi-Final Clash Against Real Madrid

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry faced another setback as he was forced off the field during the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid. Despite earning a starting spot under Thomas Tuchel, the German winger's hopes were dashed as he was substituted just 25 minutes into the match due to injury. Gnabry's recurring fitness issues have plagued his season, with this latest setback adding to his woes and raising concerns for both Bayern and the German national team.

The match kicked off with both teams making early attempts to breach the opposing defence within the first 10 minutes. Real Madrid came close through Dani Carvajal's return, delivering a superb low cross into the box, but Bayern Munich breathed a sigh of relief as none of his teammates connected. Moments later, Serge Gnabry failed to find Harry Kane with his own cross, despite a pass from Leroy Sané. In the 13th minute, Manuel Neuer pulled off a remarkable double save against Vini Jr. and Rodrygo, deflecting the first shot onto the post before securing the second.

However, prior to these opportunities, there seemed to be confusion as two balls were on the pitch. While Bayern dominated possession, Thomas Tuchel's team remained threatening on the counterattack. Bayern suffered a setback just before the half-hour mark when Gnabry sustained a hamstring injury and was substituted for Alphonso Davies. The Canadian international has been strongly linked with a move to Spain. Both teams had additional half-chances before halftime, ensuring an action-packed game despite the absence of goals.

