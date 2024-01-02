Six Killed In Drone Attack In Lebanon

The strike on the building resulted in six casualties, and it was confirmed as an Israeli drone attack. Saleh al-Arouri, a member of the HAMAS movement's leadership, was reported neutralized in the drone strike.

