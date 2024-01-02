               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Six Killed In Drone Attack In Lebanon


1/2/2024 3:09:39 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. Death toll from a drone attack in Beirut's Dahiya suburb rises to six, Trend reports via Lebanese TV.

The strike on the building resulted in six casualties, and it was confirmed as an Israeli drone attack. Saleh al-Arouri, a member of the HAMAS movement's leadership, was reported neutralized in the drone strike.

