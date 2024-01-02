Six Killed In Drone Attack In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. Death toll from a
drone attack in Beirut's Dahiya suburb rises to six, Trend reports via Lebanese
TV.
The strike on the building resulted in six casualties, and it
was confirmed as an Israeli drone attack. Saleh al-Arouri, a member
of the HAMAS movement's leadership, was reported neutralized in the
drone strike.
