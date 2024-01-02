Videray Technologies, Inc. And Tek84 Inc. Jointly Launch Legal Action Against Viken Detection Corp

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Videray Technologies Logo

Videray Technologies, Inc. files a lawsuit against Viken Detection Corp. with eight claims, challenging systematic discrediting and misuse of legal tactics.

- Paul Bradshaw, CEO, Videray Technologies, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, CA, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Videray Technologies, Inc. files a lawsuit against Viken Detection Corp. in Federal Court with eight claims, challenging systematic discrediting and misuse of legal tactics. Videray remains committed to advancing top-tier portable x-ray imaging solutions globally.

Joint Statement:

Videray Technologies, Inc. and its esteemed investors, Tek84 Inc. , proudly announce the commencement of legal proceedings against Viken Detection Corp. This pivotal lawsuit encompasses eight claims of relief, including declaratory judgment claims of non-infringement and invalidity, enforcement of the Settlement Agreement, and a breach of the Settlement Agreement claim.

About Videray Technologies:

Founded in 2018, Videray Technologies stands as a global leader in state-of-the-art handheld x-ray scanning solutions. Renowned for its flagship product, the PX1, Videray detects weapons, explosives, and contraband at unprecedented depths, surpassing traditional scanners. Operating in over 60 countries, the company is unwaveringly committed to forging a safer society through cutting-edge portable x-ray systems. Explore more at .

About Tek84 Inc.:

A trailblazer in high-tech imaging security solutions, Tek84 has been a global leader for three decades. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Tek84 manufactures body scanners utilized by esteemed institutions such as U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Visit for a deeper understanding.

Challenging Viken Detection's Tactics:

Dedicated to creating a safer society, Videray has encountered a systematic discrediting campaign by Viken Detection. From defamation to legal threats, Viken seeks to sideline our innovative contributions. We stand resolute in our commitment to honesty, high moral standards, and ethics, challenging Viken's misuse of legal tactics.

Legal Action Initiated:

Having exhausted all amicable avenues, Videray initiates legal action against Viken Detection in Federal Court with Civil Action No: 23-13035. CEO Paul Bradshaw emphasizes, "Videray's 3-year sales growth persists amidst standard startup obstacles. We remain dedicated to advancing top-tier portable x-ray imaging solutions."

False Claims and Misrepresentation:

Viken Detection has misrepresented Videray's status globally, undermining our market position and misusing legal records online. This legal action aims to rectify false claims and halt Viken's questionable tactics.

Global Presence and Disruption:

Videray has established a presence in over 90 countries in just five years, showcasing advanced and disruptive capabilities in portable x-ray technology.

Portability and Imaging Performance:

Videray prioritizes delivering portability with the highest imaging performance, offering the most powerful handheld x-ray systems for unparalleled penetration.

Resilience in the Face of Challenges:

Despite questionable tactics, Videray responds with continuous improvement, reinforcing its mission, and serving customers with passion and dedication.

About Videray Technologies, Inc.:

Videray Technologies, Inc. leads in advanced handheld x-ray scanning solutions, dedicated to creating a safer society through innovation and cutting-edge technology.

About Tek84 Inc.:

Tek84 Inc. pioneers high-technology imaging security solutions, providing advanced body scanners for various applications, including border security and correctional institutions.

Otto Neustadtl

Videray Technologies, Inc.

+1 617-286-3966 ext. 008

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube