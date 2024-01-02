Riddled With Corruption & Infighting, Trinamool Is In Final Stage Of Cancer: Adhir Chowdhury

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 2 (IANS) Claiming that the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal has been riddled with corruption and infighting over the past couple of days, state Congress chief and five-time Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday joined the league of opposition leaders in attacking the ruling party.

Chowdhury told a section of the media that neck-deep in corruption, Trinamool is now facing the after-shocks which are surfacing over serious infighting in the party.

“On one hand, almost all the Trinamool leaders are neck-deep in corruption. On the other, the party is riddled with serious infighting. The Trinamool is in the final stage of cancer, from which there is no exit route,” Chowdhury claimed.

Chowdhury's comments echoed what CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member and senior advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya had said on Monday after news of serious war of words between Trinamool leaders surfaced on New Year's day, which coincided with the party's 27th foundation day.

“This happens when a party is run without any basic policy or ideology. This infighting will take a murkier shape in the days to come, marking the beginning of the end of Trinamool,” Bhattacharya had said.

Reacting to Chowdhury's comments, Trinamool spokesman Kunal Ghosh said that in reality, a section of the Congress leadership in Bengal has sold themselves to the BJP.

"Hence, they are trying to weaken Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's attempts to unite the opposition INDIA bloc. Even the state Congress chief is now trying to provide oxygen to the BJP,” Ghosh said.

--IANS

