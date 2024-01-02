QRCS, UNFPA Enhance Access To Reproductive Health In Yemen

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The representation office of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) in Yemen has implemented a project to enhance access to reproductive health services for vulnerable people at several hospitals, with $176,951 funding from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

The project covered the Surgical Hospitals in Al Hudaydah, Khalifa General and Al Wahda Hospitals in Taiz, and Bait Hanzal Medical Complex in Sana'a.

It contributed medications, laboratory solutions, medical equipment and supplies, operational expenses, and salaries for the medical and administrative staff for three months.

According to records, the number of beneficiaries so far is 10,092. They received medical consultations and reproductive health services, such as prenatal and postnatal care, obstetric emergency, and maternal and child health services (medical examinations, treatments, and birth control and family planning awareness raising).

This project builds upon a comprehensive health care project for vulnerable people, which involved the rehabilitation and operation of 10 medical facilities, as well as improvement of secondary and advanced health care services at the Khalifa General Hospital in Al Turbah City.

The 30-month project was co-funded by Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and UNFPA.