December 29, 2023 In 2024, Tourist Visits To Costa Rica Will Be The Highest In History

November 2023 exceeded the expectations of the Minister of Tourism regarding the successful figures of tourist visitation and there is talk of an overall increase of 8% by 2024...

November 2023 exceeded the expectations of the Minister of Tourism regarding the successful figures of tourist visitation and there is talk of an overall increase of 8% by 2024...

This year 2023 Costa Rica obtained the best figures regarding the visit of tourists, the highest in all history during November.

The information was known, in the accountability of the Minister of Touris of the Central American country, William Rodríguez López, who accompanied by the President of the Republic, Rodrigo Chaves highlighted the figures that surpassed those of 2019, previously considered the year with the highest numbers.

According to the figures in November 2019, the number of visitors was 291,346 and in this year 2023, 212,646 tourists enjoyed the wonders of the country.

Visitors during the whole year (from January to December) were 2,190,055.

It is worth noting, that Minister Rodriguez had expressed that this 2023 would reach the international arrivals figures of 2019.“We have had the best November ever in tourist visitation. It is a major achievement, but even more, what is to come. A predictor of the high season that begins is the seats that airlines make available for the different destinations . For Costa Rica, the number of seats available for December 2023 and January 2024 is higher than in 2019. We are facing a high season like we have never had before,” he said during the presentation.

Projections for 2024 predict an increase in tourist visitation of almost 8%.



President Chaves applauded in this respect, that although it is not entirely perfect, many achievements are known in the press about Costa Rica, and, tourism, is one of them.

Rodriguez detailed that, before, the number of future tourists was calculated through the reservations in hotels, today it is no longer possible to do it, because the hourly agent reserves at the last minute, now the best predictor is the seats that the airlines are placing for the determined destinations.

“What is happening with tourism in Costa Rica is translating into better conditions for the coastal areas and better conditions for those of us who work in tourism,” he added.

In July of this year, they made an update of the National Tourism Plan 2022-2027 with the novelty that the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) would be focused on the following



William Rodríguez López is Costa Rica's Minister of Tourism, a political scientist and marketer by profession.

He has dedicated his whole life to tourism, starting as Marketing Director of the Costa Rica Tourism Institute (ICT), where 90% of the tourist arrivals to the country are by air, and where the decisions of the promotion and marketing strategies are based.

Experts say that there has been a solid recovery of tourism, the major proof being this year's figures, therefore, the effects of the pandemics are felt with less intensity, and that the achievement is part of the joint work of the public and private sectors.

60% of the people who decide to visit Costa Rica are from the United States, even in this year 2023 there was an increase of 14.9% compared to the previous year. We are talking about approximately 1.09 million tourists.

Europeans are other travelers who constantly come to the country, considered among the best destinations in the world.

He has been a member of the Institution that he presides today and has been managing hotels and United Airlines in his native country.

From The Costa Rica News , we are happy for the achievement of Costa Rica, we wish further success.

Follow the ICT account on Instagram: @oficial_ict and Minister William Rodríguez on LinkedIn: William Rodríguez – Minister of Tourism.

SourceMaría Donaire TCRN Staff ViaBeleida Delgado