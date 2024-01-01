UN Workers' Death Toll Rises To 142 In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Jan 1 (KUNA) -- The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) confirmed on Monday a total of 142 aid workers died in different regions in Gaza since the beginning of the war.

In a press release, the UNRWA said at least 314 people who took shelter at the UNRWA facilities were killed and at least 1,129 others had been injured since October 7.

It confirmed that the number of displaced people reached 1.9 million, 85 percent of Palestinians throughout Gaza Strip.

Up to 1.79 million displaced people in the enclave receive aid, it added.

According to the health authorities in Gaza, the death toll since beginning of the war has reached 21,978 people, whereas 57,697 others have been injured. (end)

wab











MENAFN01012024000071011013ID1107673908