Rainless Weather Expected In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Partially cloudy and rainless weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on January 1, Azernews reports citing the National Hydrometeorological Service of Azerbaijan. Northeast winds will replace northwest winds during the day.

The temperature will be +5 - +8 C at night and +11 - +16 C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will reach 760 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 50-60%.

On January 1, it is expected to be dry in districts. West winds will blow.

The temperature will be -2 - +3 C at night, +11 - +16 C in the daytime. In the highlands, it will be -5 - 0 C at night, and +3 - +8 C in the daytime.