Rainless Weather Expected In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Partially cloudy and rainless weather is expected in Baku and
the Absheron Peninsula on January 1, Azernews reports citing the National Hydrometeorological Service of
Azerbaijan. Northeast winds will replace northwest winds during the
day.
The temperature will be +5 - +8 C at night and +11 - +16 C in
the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will reach 760 mm Hg. Relative
humidity will be 50-60%.
On January 1, it is expected to be dry in districts. West winds
will blow.
The temperature will be -2 - +3 C at night, +11 - +16 C in the
daytime. In the highlands, it will be -5 - 0 C at night, and +3 -
+8 C in the daytime.
