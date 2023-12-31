Woman And Three Children Found Dead In Malabe

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

A woman and her three young children have been found dead inside their house in Malabe.

The Police said that the 35-year-old woman and two sons and daughter were found dead inside the house at Kahanthota Road in Malabe.

The children were aged 08, 09 and 07 years.

According to reports, there is suspicion the woman poisoned the children and later committed suicide. (Colombo Gazette)