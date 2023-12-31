Download AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Match Schedule

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: While a 27-player Al Annabi squad is currently training in Doha to give final touches to their preparations for the AFC Asian Cup starting on January 12, India became the first team to touch down in Qatar for the challenge.

The AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 will see the best teams from the continent compete across nine stadiums in Qatar with both the opening and final matches set to take place at the magnificent Lusail Stadium.

Click here to download the complete match schedule and a brief guideline to reach the various stadiums.