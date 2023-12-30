Access Road To Electric Castle Upgraded By Transylvanian Authorities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The new road seen from above
Vákár István, vice-president of Cluj County Council
The project is called "Bistrița Road" and was co-financed by the European Union
One of the access roads to the famous Electric Castle festival has been upgraded by regional authorities The value of the project was about 204 million lei, or just over 40 million euros. Of this amount, 130 million lei, i.e. 26 million euro, came from European funds.”
- Vákár István, vice-president of Cluj County CouncilCLUJ-NAPOCA, CLUJ, ROMANIA, December 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The 42-kilometre-long road links three Transylvanian counties - Cluj, Sălaj and Bistrița-Năsăud. The project is called "Bistrița Road" and was co-financed by the European Union: "The value of the project was about 204 million lei, or just over 40 million euros. Of this amount, 130 million lei, i.e. 26 million euro, came from European funds. For us, the modernization of this road is a success", said Vákár István , vice-president of Cluj County Council.
The road is an important tourist route for travellers in northern Transylvania. It can also be used for access to the Electric Castle festival, which was declared "Best Medium Sized Festival in Europe" in 2019.
In 2023, more than 272,000 participants took part in this festival, held in the village of Bonțida, on a noble estate belonging to the aristocratic Hungarian Banffy family of Transylvania. Before the Second World War, the Banffy estate was nicknamed the "Versailles of Transylvania".
The castle was severely damaged during the fighting between the Wehrmacht and the Soviet army and was left in ruins during the communist period. After the fall of communism, the Transylvania Trust Foundation began restoring the castle, which dates back to the 15th century and was rebuilt in Baroque style.
Among the personalities involved in supporting the restoration project are His Majesty King Charles III of Great Britain and Her Majesty Margareta, Custodian of the Romanian Crown .
Since 2013, Banffy Castle in Bonțida has been hosting Electric Castle, as well as other events such as film screenings as part of the Transilvania International Film Festival, which is the largest and highest rated film festival in Romania large number of tourists attending such festivals has been difficult to manage because the infrastructure of Bonțida village, located 30 kilometres north of Cluj-Napoca, was not sufficiently developed. Therefore, the completion of the Bistrita Road is excellent news for Electric Castle participants, as it is an alternative to the road between Cluj-Napoca and Dej, which is very busy during the festival period, says Vákár István, Vice-President of Cluj County Council.
In 2024, Electric Castle will be held from 17-21 July. Among the artists who have confirmed their presence at the festival are Massive Attack, Queens of the Stone Age, Bring Me The Horizon, Chase&Status, Vița de Vie and Irina Rimes.
PADUREAN BIANCA CLUJ TODAY PRESS
Cluj Today Press SRL
email us here
Bistriței Road from above
MENAFN30122023003118003196ID1107670695
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.