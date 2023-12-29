Suzlon Secures A 300 MW New Order For The 3 MW Series From Apraava Energy Private Limited

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, India: Suzlon Group, India's largest renewable energy solutions provider, today announced a new order win for the development of a 300 MW wind power project for Apraava Energy Private Limited. Suzlon will install 100 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3 MW each at the client's site in the state of Karnataka.



This order is for the company's larger rated 3 MW, S144-140m turbines from the 3 MW product series. As part of the agreement, Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and supervise the project including commissioning. Suzlon will also undertake comprehensive operations and maintenance services post-commissioning.



Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group said, "Apraava has been a long term, repeat customer for us and we are delighted to partner again with them. As India's renewable energy ambition sets benchmarks across the world, we are honoured to help reputed Renewable Energy companies fulfill their green energy portfolios. We are extremely encouraged by the conducive policy environment, strong government will and an enthusiastic industry response for renewables in the country. Suzlon's comprehensive and proven product portfolio, customised for the Indian wind regime will be instrumental in ramping up India's renewable energy capacities in line with our national targets."



JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said, "Each repeat customer is a validation of our technology and service prowess. I am grateful that Apraava Energy has reaffirmed their faith in us and chosen us again for this crucial project in Karnataka. While the project itself is part of the SECI (tranche XIV) auction, the electricity generated from this project will be used to support Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd. (UPPCL) to increase the reach of renewable energy in the country. Every Suzlon turbine is manufactured in the country through a thriving domestic value chain ecosystem, which is a testament to our contribution to the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat."



Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Managing Director, Apraava Energy said, "We are committed to contributing to India's energy transition goals and are on an exciting growth journey to expand our green footprint across the country. Apraava is pleased to partner with Suzlon to build our newly secured wind project in Karnataka, in line with the highest operational standards. We look forward to a continued partnership with Suzlon, benefitting from their expertise, rich experience, and best-in-class indigenous solutions."



Suzlon turbines feature the time tested Doubly Fed Induction Generator (DFIG) technology that efficiently integrates wind turbines into the utility network to meet the grid requirements. Suzlon's R&D efforts are continuously geared towards increasing turbine performance, harnessing more energy from low wind sites, and lowering the cost of energy.





About Apraava Energy



Apraava Energy is an integrated energy solutions provider, jointly owned by the CLP Group â€” one of the largest investor-owned power businesses in Asia and Caisse de dÃ©pÃ ́t et placement du QuÃ©bec (CDPQ) â€” a global investment group. Founded in 2002, Apraava has evolved from being a single-asset company to a forward-looking, climate- conscious organisation. Its portfolio comprises 3,150 MW of installed capacity which includes 1176 MW of wind and 250 MW of solar energy projects, a 1320 MW coal-fired super critical power plant and two power transmission assets spread across 11 states. We forayed into Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) in 2023 after winning contracts to install around three million smart meters in Assam and Gujarat states.



Apraava Energy is a climate-conscious organisation and has committed itself to low-carbon businesses to address the rising climate change issues. The company aims to invest in low-carbon growth areas, including renewable energy, power transmission and distribution, as well as other non-generation, customer-focused energy businesses. Apraava Energy is among the handful Indian power sector companies to commit to the SBTi and only the second in the sector to have them validated.





About Suzlon Group



The Suzlon Group is one of the leading renewable energy solutions providers in the world with ~20.3 GW* of wind energy capacity installed across 17 countries. Headquartered at Suzlon One Earth in Pune, India; the Group comprises of Suzlon Energy Limited (NSE: SUZLON & BSE: 532667) and its subsidiaries. A vertically integrated organisation, with in-house research and development (R&D) centres in Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and India, Suzlon's world-class manufacturing facilities are spread across 14 locations in India. With over 28 years of operational track record, the Group has a diverse workforce of over 6,000 employees. Suzlon is also India's No. 1 wind energy service company with the largest service portfolio of over 14.3 GW in wind energy assets. The Group has ~6 GW of installed capacity outside India. The 3 MW Series wind turbine technology platform is the latest addition to its comprehensive product portfolio. Suzlon offers a comprehensive product portfolio led by the 2 MW and 3 MW series of wind turbines.

Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Shreedhar BH

Email :...