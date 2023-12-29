Gu Benjian: A Master Calligrapher Of China's Traditional Culture

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Gu Benjian is a renowned contemporary Chinese calligrapher, known for his works primarily in seal and clerical scripts. His style is simple yet powerful, embodying a rich essence of Chinese culture.







Trained under Liu Xiaoqing and Gao Shixiong, Gu currently holds prestigious positions including Head of the Shanghai Badaitou Painting and Calligraphy Institute, Director of Ningyun Han Painting and Calligraphy Art Museum, Vice Chairman of the Shanghai Chinese and Western Art Association, Member of the Shanghai Calligraphers Association, and a National First-Class Calligrapher of China. He has been honored with awards such as“Outstanding Calligrapher of Shanghai,”“Sino-Japanese Cultural Exchange Envoy,”“Contemporary Outstanding Artist,” and the“Highest Achievement Award in Chinese Traditional Culture.” He was also invited by the Chen Yun Memorial to write the full text of an award-winning poem and couplet commemorating the 110th anniversary of Comrade Chen Yun's birth.







In his pursuit of the essence of calligraphy, Gu Benjian has continually sought mentorship and dedicated himself to the art, embodying the belief that learning is boundless and art is limitless. Initially influenced by the styles of renowned calligraphers Ren Zheng and Xi Yunpeng, he found joy in the challenges of learning and practicing. Later, he received personal guidance from the famous calligrapher Gao Shixiong and became a proud disciple of Liu Xiaoqing, his mentor. His careful instruction not only significantly advanced Gu's calligraphic skills but also helped him develop his unique style.













Gu Benjian's calligraphy is characterized by strong and free-flowing strokes, demonstrating exquisite skill, sometimes rapid and sometimes steady, either ethereal or concise, all reflecting the simple elegance of the Tang Dynasty. His running script flows like clouds and water, rich in charm and distinctive in style, while his regular script is dignified and graceful, showcasing profound skill. Gu is also adept in landscapes and floral themes, with his works highly sought after by collectors both in China and abroad.













Gu Benjian believes that calligraphy should reflect the artist's cultivation, style, and temperament. He strives to infuse his works with dignity and the essence of scholarly refinement. Gradually, he developed an artistic style that follows subjective emotions, emphasizing the inner depth of lines. In his stroke execution, he seeks liveliness, momentum, and delicacy, achieving a style that gallops within the rules, flexible yet disciplined.







In recent years, teaching and nurturing talent, along with innovating and passing on the tradition, have become Gu Benjian's most important work. In addition to diligently cultivating young talents in painting and calligraphy, he also serves as a visiting professor at Shanghai Normal University, bringing Chinese calligraphy to life. He has dedicated the best years of his life to Chinese calligraphy without regret, frequently organizing public lectures to popularize calligraphy, bringing it closer to the community, and enhancing people's appreciation and understanding of the art.







Heaven rewards the diligent. For over thirty years, Gu Benjian has devoted himself to mastering calligraphy, a journey marked by continuous learning and practice. His works have traveled far and wide, showcased in Europe, America, and Southeast Asia. They have been exhibited at the Cannes Chinese Culture and Arts Festival and collected by local Chinese communities, the Sino-Japanese Cultural Exchange Center, a private museum in Israel, and top Chinese universities such as Peking University and Tsinghua University. At an auction in Hong Kong, a set of Gu's“Fu Lu Shou” (Fortune, Prosperity, Longevity) calligraphy fetched a high price of 600,000 Hong Kong dollars, making it a highly sought-after treasure.