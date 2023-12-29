MAGA (TRUMP), A ERC-20 Memecoin, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list and debut MAGA (TRUMP) on January 2, 2024, for all BitMart users. The TRUMP/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 AM (UTC).







What is MAGA (TRUMP)?

MAGA (TRUMP) represents the MAGA Movement in the blockchain realm, standing as a unique cryptocurrency with a noble cause. It supports U.S. veterans and child protection initiatives while striving to Make Memecoins Great Again. Launched on August 11th, 2023, it's the only active digital currency dedicated to these philanthropic efforts, combining the dynamic world of cryptocurrencies with social responsibility.

Why MAGA (TRUMP)?

MAGA (TRUMP) distinguishes itself as a cryptocurrency with a strong social commitment. It actively donates to U.S. veterans and child trafficking prevention programs, making a tangible impact beyond the digital world. With a tokenomics model incorporating a 1% tax on transactions to fund these causes, MAGA (TRUMP) offers a meaningful way for participants in the crypto space to contribute to crucial social issues, exemplifying how digital assets can be leveraged for greater societal good.

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap . BitMart currently offers 1000+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About MAGA (TRUMP)

Token Supply: 47,000,000 TRUMP

Token Type: ERC-20

MAGA MEMECOIN is a pioneering cryptocurrency in the memecoin market with a clear mission – Make Crypto Great Again. With its unique tokenomics involving a 1% tax on all buys, sells, and transfers, it allocates funds for U.S. veterans, child rescue, marketing, development, and liquidity. The impact is tangible, with significant donations made to U.S. veterans and child trafficking prevention, reflecting its commitment to supporting vital causes through the blockchain.

To learn more about MAGA (TRUMP), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , and join their Telegram .

BitMart Social Media

English Telegram | Asia Telegram | BitMart Exchange X (Twitter) I

BitMart Research X (Twitter) | BitMart Homepage | BitMart App I

Sign up on BitMart, and start trading today!