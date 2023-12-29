Azerbaijan Commissions First Plant For Production Of Industrial Explosives

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Azerbaijan's first industrial explosives plant, built in Ganja
by AzerBlast LLC, a subsidiary of AzerGold Closed Joint Stock
Company (CJSC), has started operating in test mode, Azernews reports.
On December 28, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources
Mukhtar Babayev, Head of State Service on Property Issues under the
Ministry of Economy, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of
"AzerGold" CJSC Metin Eynullayev, Deputy Minister of Economy Samed
Bashirli, Head of Ganja City Executive Power Niyazi Bayramov,
Chairman of the Board of "AzerGold" CJSC Zakir Ibrahimov, members
of the "DM Service" company, which is a private partner of
"AzerBlast" LLC, as well as representatives of the Ministries of
Ecology and Natural Resources, Economy, and Azerbaijan Investment
Holding, were present at the event.
The participants of the event were familiarised with the
conditions created at the "AzerBlast" LLC enterprise, established
based on a public-private partnership model, as well as the need to
meet the growing demand for civil explosives in our country and
eliminate dependence on imports.
Rizvan Bakhshiyev, General Director of AzerBlast LLC, providing
information on the existing capabilities and production
technologies of the plant, said that the only civil explosives
production enterprise in Azerbaijan at present will produce ANFO
(types of explosives intended for use in dry environments) and
H-ANFO (types of explosives intended for use in wet environments)
explosives used in mining and construction industries.
It was noted that the construction of the plant with a total
area of 5,665 square metres began in January 2023, with the
construction process taking 12 months. The production line of the
plant is organised according to the technological design of Turkish
HTD Kimya və Mühendislik A.Ş and uses equipment manufactured in
Germany, the UK, and Turkiye.
Drawing attention to the fact that at present the demand for
industrial explosives in our country is satisfied by imports, it
was emphasised that with the start of operation of the plant in
full mode, the demand for industrial explosives in Azerbaijan will
be satisfied by local production, and the dependence on imports
will be eliminated.
Thus, at the initial stage of operation, taking into account
local demand and export potential, the plant will produce 14,000
tonnes of ANFO and H-ANFO explosives annually. Taking into account
the mining potential of Garabagh and East Zangazur, liberated from
occupation under the leadership of the victorious Supreme
Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, large-scale construction projects,
as well as the wider export potential, it is planned to increase
the plant's annual production to a maximum of 31,500 tonnes in the
next phase.
To this end, the enterprise, which will start work at the
initial stage with a staff of 35 people, plans to increase the
number of employees to 65 during the active production period.
Taking into account that the plant is a potentially hazardous
production site, the plant has fully ensured technical safety by
meeting the requirements of local and international legislation,
and production is organised following high environmental norms and
standards.
It should be noted that AZN 15 mln has been invested in the
project of the plant for the production of industrial explosives.
These funds were invested by the founders of "AzerBlast" LLC
without additional burden on the state budget. The purpose of the
construction of the plant in Ganja is its location near the main
mining industrial centre of our country, as well as making an
additional contribution to the increase of economic activity and
employment in the region.
MENAFN29122023000195011045ID1107668122
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.