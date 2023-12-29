Mohammed Saud Mansuri Opens Up On His Role 'Shravana' In 'Shrimad Ramayan'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 29 (IANS) Known for his works in the shows like 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', actor Mohammed Saud Mansuri, is excited to be the part of the upcoming mythological show, 'Shrimad Ramayan', and has opened up on his character Shravana Kumar.

Actor Sujay Reu will portray Lord Ram, Prachi Bansal will be seen as Goddess Sita, Nikitin Dheer as Raavan, Nirbhay Wadhwa as Hanuman and Basant Bhatt as Lakshman.

A divine emotion, Lord Ram is considered to be the embodiment of chivalry and virtue. This mythological saga promises to transport Indian families to an ancient spiritual era that highlights wholesome values and life learnings relevant even today.

He said: "Earlier I essayed Lord Rama's younger version in the show, 'Jai Jai Jai Bajrang Bali'. This will be my second mythological show. I'm excited now to play another important part of Shravana Kumar."

"He's very popular and is best known for his filial piety towards his parents. He was son of Shantanu and Gyanvanti (Malaya), and were hermits. As his both parents were blind. When they became aged, Shravana wanted to take them to the four most sacred places of Hindu pilgrimage to purify the soul. Since Shravana Kumara could not afford the transport, he decided to put each parent in a basket and tie each basket to the end of a bamboo pole, which he would carry on his shoulder while on their pilgrimage," said the 'Kumkum Bhagya' fame.

Explaining the importance of his role in Ramayana, Saud shared that though this is a cameo it has major significance in the story.

"Though my role doesn't see the light of many episodes, it is very much important in the story of Ramayana. There is a special narrative about the life of Shravana, as the then-Prince Dasharatha killed him accidentally."

Meanwhile, Saud has also featured in popular Bollywood movies like 'Azhar', 'Golmaal Again', among others.

'Shrimad Ramayan' is slated to launch on January 1, and will air on Sony.

--IANS

sp/dan