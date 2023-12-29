Exceptional Off-Campus Student Housing Near UAB In Birmingham, Alabama

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 28, 2023 2:11 am - Alight Birmingham is a premier provider of off-campus student housing near the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Birmingham, Alabama: Alight Birmingham offers comfortable student housing near UAB, featuring 1 to 4-bedroom apartments close to campus. Their thoughtfully designed spaces promote productivity and relaxation, with private study areas and communal spaces. Alight Birmingham's apartments boast gourmet kitchens, private bathrooms, and modern design elements to enhance the student experience.

Alight Birmingham also boasts an array of apartment amenities, including a sparkling pool, grilling stations, and a center field terrace that offers breathtaking views of the ballgame. These amenities provide students with ample opportunities to soak up the sun, unwind, and enjoy the vibrant community atmosphere that Alight Birmingham has to offer.

In addition to apartment amenities, Alight Birmingham provides a wide range of community amenities designed to enrich the student experience. From a 24-hour fitness center to a clubhouse with study rooms, they strive to create a supportive and inclusive community that caters to the diverse needs of UAB students.

For more information, please visit their website or contact their leasing office at (205) 252-0444.

About Alight Birmingham: Alight Birmingham is a premier provider of off-campus student housing near the University of Alabama at Birmingham. They offer a variety of spacious and well-designed apartments, along with a range of exceptional amenities, to create a vibrant and comfortable living environment for UAB students. Their mission is to enhance the academic journey of their residents by providing a convenient and supportive community that fosters personal growth and success.

Company: Alight Birmingham

Address: 1300 3rd Avenue S

City: Birmingham

State: Alabama

Zip code: 35233

Telephone number: (205) 252-0444

