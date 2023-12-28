South Africa Warns Citizens Against Fighting For Israel

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The South African government has warned its citizens that they could face prosecution at home if they join the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) to fight in Gaza, where President Cyril Ramaphosa has accused Israel of committing“genocide” against the Palestinians.

The foreign ministry said it was“gravely concerned” by reports that some South Africans have joined or are planning to join the IDF in the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

“Such action could potentially violate international law and amount to further international crimes, making them liable for prosecution in South Africa,” the ministry said.

The ministry said that South Africans need prior government approval to legally fight in Israel. It also said that naturalised citizens risk losing their South African nationality if they engage in a war that the country“does not support or agree with”.

South Africa has been a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause, with the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party often comparing it to its own struggle against apartheid. It has strongly condemned Israel's attacks on Gaza, which have killed more than 10,000 people, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. It has also recalled all its diplomats from Israel. On Monday, Ramaphosa denounced the“genocidal onslaught and slaughter of the people of Palestine” at a press conference with pro-Palestinian groups in Johannesburg.