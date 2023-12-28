Teambest Global/Best Theratronics, Ltd. Announce Gammabeam Teletherapy System W/IMRT, SBRS & Active Rx Treatment Plans

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Team BestGlobal (TBG) and Best Theratronics, Ltd. (BTL) Ottawa, Ontario, Canada announce the world's very first GammaBeam Teletherapy System with IMRT, SBRS combined with Active Rx Treatment Plans with a built-in electronic Multi-Leaf Collimator (MLC).In 1951, Theratronics, Ltd., a Crown Corp. of Atomic Energy of Canada, Ltd., AECL invented the world's very first Cobalt/GammaBeam Teletherapy System for the treatment of cancer. Canada Post issued a stamp in recognition of this achievement.Theratronics, Ottawa was acquired by Dr. Krishnan Suthanthiran , President/Founder of TBG, in May 2008 and renamed Best Theratronics, Ltd. It was then merged with Nomos Corporation, Pittsburgh, PA (acquired by TBG in September 2007) and renamed Best Nomos. Best Nomos is known for its inventions of IMRT/Serial Tomotherapy, and Active RX and SBRS Treatment Planning Programs for curative cancer treatment. Their inventions are widely used globally for treating curative cancer and for palliative care.BTL and Best Nomos have collaborated to introduce the world's first GammaBeam 100-80 CM Equinox Teletherapy Unit, which comes equipped with a built-in MLC. This unit will be installed in a cancer center located in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India. The center will be established as a non-profit society under the Best Cure Foundation and is expected to open in the second quarter of 2024.This new GammaBeam Teletherapy Unit is scheduled to ship in mid-January 2024 and to be installed in March 2024. The High Specific Activity Cobalt-60 Source will be loaded soon after, and validation for the Indian Regulatory Authority-Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB)-approvals will begin to treat cancer patients 24/7.Please join Dr. Suthanthiran in congratulating BTL and Best NOMOS Teams in accomplishing this breakthrough in the promotion of GammaBeam Teletherapy Systems worldwide.BTL GammaBeam Teletherapy Units can be operated using batteries and they are available 24/7 at a significantly lower cost. These units can treat more than three times the number of patients in a 24-hour period compared to Linacs, and seven days a week. In many countries, such as Nigeria with a population of about 200 million, there is often only one working teletherapy machine, which is a GammaBeam Teletherapy Unit manufactured and supported by BTL and Best Nomos.For more information about Krishnan Suthanthiran, please visit his bio page at .For more information about the Best Cure Foundation and the Best Cure Foundation Global Healthcare Delivery Plan, please visit: and .For more information about Krishnan Suthanthiran's presentation on Rethinking Medicine, please visit /news/Rethinking_Medicine_Global_Healthcare_TX_Oct19_2022_presentation .About TeamBest Global Companies :TeamBest is a multinational medical company founded in 1977 in Springfield, Virginia, USA. TeamBest is driven by one primary goal-to provide the best products and services to customers.The TeamBest family of companies, collectively known as TeamBest Global, has been proudly developing, manufacturing, and delivering reliable medical equipment and supplies for more than 40 years. TeamBest includes over a dozen companies offering complementary products and services for brachytherapy, health physics, medical physics, radiation therapy, blood irradiation, vascular brachytherapy, imaging, medical particle acceleration, cyclotrons, and proton-to-carbon heavy ion therapy systems. TeamBest is the single source for an expansive line of life-saving medical equipment and supplies. Its trusted team is constantly expanding and innovating to provide the most reliable products and technologies.Today, TeamBest employs hundreds of talented engineers, scientists and others, offering thousands of products and services. TeamBest's independently-owned companies are proud to be represented in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.“Everyone deserves the Best healthcare. We aim to work with medical professionals to provide the Best products, technologies and services. Our mission is to uphold our reputation for excellence in the healthcare field by developing, manufacturing and delivering cost-effective, high-quality products to benefit patients worldwide,” states Krishnan Suthanthiran.

