Radio Pluggers Proudly Presents You'll Be Fine From Dutch Singer / Contralto / Songwriter Michelle Maxine

You'll Be Fine from Dutch singer / contralto / songwriter Michelle MaxiNe

Michelle MaxiNe

THE HAGUE, HOLLAND, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Michelle MaxiNe is The Hague based singer / contralto / songwriter who previously studied classical vocals since she was 16. However, due to personal circumstances she had to pause her singing career and was busy with her stylist and modelling career.She is now back to the music world and is writing and singing pop songs in different languages and genres.Radio Pluggers got to ask Michelle MaxiNe to tell us about her new record here's what she had to say... I'm a Dutch singer and songwriter who was born in Baku-Azerbaijan in a multicultural family,and when I was 5 years old,a music teacher in my kindergarten had discovered,that I had a lot of interest in playing piano, she recommended to my mom, and actually convinced her to enroll me to a proper music school,when I'll turn 6-7,and my mom followed her recommendation,and I was immediately excepted, and was studying there classical piano and step-dancing,for almost two years, but unfortunately due to personal circumstances , my family had to move to a different part of the city,and my parents weren't able to bring me to my music school anymore,and after a while, they even had to sale my piano. Following 7 years I wasn't able to play piano and dance, but I always liked to sing and to listen to a beautiful singing of my maternal great-aunt,who had a lovely voice. My sister Anna knew, I liked singing, and when she saw an advertisement of a vocal teacher from the conservatory of Baku in a newspaper ,she insisted,that I should give a try to have a singing lessons,and so at the age of 16,I've started my classical vocal lessons , where I met my partner and best friend ,who was a wonderful singer, and fashion photographer,he convinced me to do modeling, besides singing classes ,and in less than two years we've decided to move to The Netherlands, where i continued my singing classes and modeling,for a while, but later on I had to pause my singing career in order to get my top stylist diploma at ,The Dutch Hairdressers Academy, and opened my own beauty salon and continued to work as an allround hair and make-up artist,but through the years I never stopped dreaming and living without music in my heart and thoughts,and after a very painful and emotional breakup,I've decided to return to making music,and because classical singing is like a top sport and after long pause it's not that easy to return to a good shape,I've decided to write and sing pop music in different styles and languages, which is absolutely as interesting and challenging as classical music,in my opinion:) You'll Be Fine, is one of my first recorded songs, but I keep on writing more songs in different genres, and my next song is in, dance pop style, and few more songs are pop ballads, I'm planning to bring them out during 2024.Track Title: You'll Be FineGenre: PopLaunch Date: Out NowISRC Code: USHM82303177@michellemaxine1Contact Michelle MaxiNe at ... and please mention Radio Pluggers!

