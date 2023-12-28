Group-IB, sirar by stc expand scope of cooperation with new MSSP partnership agreement

(MENAFN- Group-IB) Dubai, December 28, 2023 — Group-IB, a leading creator of cybersecurity technologies to investigate, prevent, and fight digital crime, is delighted to announce the signing of a managed security services provider (MSSP) partnership agreement with sirar by stc, a cutting-edge Saudi cybersecurity provider, building upon the strong, pre-existing cooperation between both parties. The agreement was signed by Mohammad Flaifel, Group-IB’s Regional Sales Director for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Abdulrahman Almanea, Chief Product and Marketing Officer of sirar by stc during Black Hat MEA 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.



The agreement creates a pathway for clients of sirar by stc, which recently placed 11th globally in MSSP Alert’s Top 250 Managed Security Service Providers for 2023 list, to leverage Group-IB’s sector-leading cybersecurity products, including Digital Risk Protection and Attack Surface Management.



Building upon their long-standing cooperation, sirar by stc’s clients will be able to avail the full dark web coverage and leak detection functionalities of Group-IB’s market-leading, multi-tenanted MSSP-ready Digital Risk Protection solution to ensure that their digital assets are fully secure.



Group-IB and sirar by stc will work together to introduce the Smart Abuse Tool, the first-ever managed takedown assistant that will allow sirar by stc to provide takedown services and eliminate intellectual property violations of the company’s clients in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This new feature within Digital Risk Protection has been designed to streamline the takedown process for various types of illegal and fraudulent content and enables MSSPs to more effectively combat scams, phishing attempts, trademark infringements, and other online threats that involve the appropriation of their brand and likeness.



Group-IB and sirar by stc have also committed to working together to position Attack Surface Management, with full localized support, in the Saudi market. By doing so, sirar by stc will be able operationalize this innovative cybersecurity solution, which constantly monitors external-facing assets, assesses risks, and monitors and rectifies misconfigurations and vulnerabilities, on the client’s behalf while providing real-time monitoring and response services as well.



“Group-IB is delighted to expand the scope of its project with sirar by stc, a true leader in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s ongoing digital transformation. Over the past year, our core capabilities have gone from strength to strength, and we are looking forward to working closely with sirar by stc to share our technologies and expertise, and work together on the launch of the first-ever takedown assistance tool that will ensure brands in Saudi Arabia can experience a greater level of protection,” Mohammad Flaifel, Group-IB’s Regional Sales Manager, KSA, said.



"We are thrilled about our partnership with Group IB, showcasing our relentless commitment to fortifying Saudi Arabia’s digital landscape. This collaboration enables sirar by stc to provide innovative solutions to the market, reinforcing our dedication to a secure digitization journey and elevating cybersecurity maturity within the Kingdom,” stated Abdulrahman Almanea, sirar's Chief Product Management and Marketing Officer.







MENAFN28122023006999015052ID1107665033