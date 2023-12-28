Thousands Queue Up To Submit Applications For Six Guarantees In Telangana

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Dec 28 (IANS) Thousands of people queued up since early morning in villages and towns across Telangana to submit their applications to avail the freebies promised by the Congress party during the election campaign.

The state government on Thursday started receiving applications for implementation of six guarantees.

The applications are being received by government officials at 16,395 places till January 6 under Praja Palana, the public outreach programme of the new government.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka launched the programme at Abdullapurmet in Rangareddy district.

He reiterated that the Congress government will implement all the guarantees.“This people's government. This is not a government of an individual or a section,” he said.

He said one counter has been set up for 100 families to receive the applications.

The applications were being received in all 12,769 gram panchayats and 3,626 municipal wards on all days except December 31 and January 1, which are general holidays. Every day, the applications will be received from 8 a.m. to 12 noon and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The applications will be received during eight working days at gram sabhas in villages and municipal wards.

The government has deployed 3,714 officials to conduct the programme. The officials drawn from various departments will visit two villages or two wards every day.

The government has also appointed 10 IAS officers as coordinators for the programme in all districts.

The applications will be received from December 28 for the implementation of Mahalakshmi, Rythu Bharosa, Gruha Jyothi, Indiramma Indlu and Cheyutha. There is a single application form for five guarantees.

For the sixth guarantee (Yuva Vikasam), the applications will be received later in educational institutions

Under Mahalaxmi, every woman will get financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month while cooking gas cylinder will be supplied for Rs 500.

Under the Rythu Bharosa guarantee, every farmer will get Rs 15,000 per acre every year. Agricultural labourers will get Rs 12,000 annually.

Under Indiramma Indlu, the homeless will be provided financial assistance for construction of houses. Families of Telangana martyrs and those who participated in Telangana movement will be allotted 250 square yard house sites.

Under Gruha Jyothi, 200 units of electricity every month will be free.

Under Yuva Vikasam, the party promised Vidya Bharosa Card worth Rs 5 lakh each for students and Telangana international schools in all mandals.

Under Cheyutha, the beneficiaries under various categories like old age, widows, single women will get Rs 4,000 monthly pension. Handicapped will get Rs 6,000 every month.

Those who are receiving pension under the existing schemes need to have to apply afresh.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced that people can also submit applications for new ration cards and other requirements.

The Chief Minister, who released the logo, poster and application forms of six guarantees on Wednesday, said that people who are unable to submit applications at gram sabhas can submit the same at Panchayat and mandal offices.

He claimed that the government created history by fulfilling two guarantees within 48 hours after assuming office. Women were provided with the facility of free travel in TSRTC buses while the coverage limit of Rajiv Arogyasri scheme was enhanced to Rs10 lakh.

Revanth Reddy said that the government was initiating the process to implement the remaining guarantees with the same spirit. He appealed to people to make use of the facility.

The applicants need to fill in details such as the head of the family's name, details of other family members, date of birth, Aadhaar card number, ration card number, profession and mobile number and submit photo copies of Aadhaar and white ration cards.

The applicants will be issued an acknowledgment and based on the information provided the beneficiaries will be selected.

