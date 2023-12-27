ED Names Priyanka Gandhi In Money Laundering Case Linked To CC Thampi For First Time

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Enforcement Directorate for the first time mentioned Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's name in the money laundering case linked to NRI businessman CC Thampi. ED had named her husband Robert Vadra in earlier charge sheets related to the case.

In its statement, ED said,“Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra bought land in Haryana through a Delhi-based real estate agent who also sold land to NRI businessman CC Thampi.”ED further alleged Vadra and Thampi have a“long and thick” relationship that extends to“common and business interests”.The larger case involves fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari. He is under investigation for money laundering, violating foreign exchange laws, and the Official Secrets Act. He fled India for the UK in 2016. Accused facilitators include Thampi and British national Sumit Chadha latest chargesheet that was filed in

November cited,“the federal agency has alleged that estate agent HL Pahwa, who sold properties to both Vadra and Thampi, received cash out of the books for the land purchase in Haryana, and that Vadra did not pay the full amount for the sale. Pahwa also sold agricultural land to Priyanka Gandhi in 2006 and bought it back from her in 2010”.

The report was reviewed by Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, a press also mentioned Vadra in connection with the purchase of a property in London that is part of the probe. The press note said,“During the course of investigation in this case, it is found that a long and thick relationship exists between CC Thampi and Robert Vadra. Not only a personal/cordial bond but common and similar business interests are also found between them.”Thampi, arrested in January 2020, ostensibly told ED that he knew Vadra for over 10 years and that they met several times during Vadra's visits to the UAE as well as in Delhi. ED has said that Thampi used the services of Pahwa to buy 486 acres of land from 2005 to 2008 In village Amipur in Faridabad, Haryana.“It is imperative to mention that Robert Vadra also purchased three pieces of land measuring 334 kanals (40.08 acres) in Amipur from [the same] HL Pahwa from 2005-2006 and sold the same land to Pahwa in December 2010. Further, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, wife of Robert Vadra, also purchased agricultural land measuring 40 kanal (5 acres) in village Amipur from Pahwa in April 2006 and sold the same land to Pahwa in February 2010,” the charge sheet saidThe ED alleges that Sanjay Bhandari acquired a London property in December 2009, renovated it with funds from Robert Vadra, and states that Vadra stayed there three to four times.(With inputs from Hindustan Times)

