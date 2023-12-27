Turkish Parliament Approves Sweden's NATO Membership

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Turkish Parliament's Foreign Relations Committee approved Sweden's request to join NATO on Tuesday.

International media, citing Turkish officials on Wednesday, reported that the Turkish Parliament's Foreign Relations Committee voted in favour of Sweden's request to join NATO on Tuesday.

The Anadolu Agency reported that the protocol for Sweden's accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) was signed by Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the President of Turkey, and sent to the country's parliament.

While Turkey has agreed to Sweden's request to join NATO, Hungary and Turkey are the only countries that had previously objected to Sweden's membership.

However, with Turkey's approval, Sweden is now a few steps away from joining NATO.

This is while the Turkish Parliament's Foreign Relations Committee had started discussions on Sweden's NATO membership last month.

It should be mentioned that Turkey is one of the longstanding members of the military alliance NATO, having been a member since 1952.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Sweden and Finland abandoned their traditional stance of military non-alignment and sought to join the security umbrella of NATO.

