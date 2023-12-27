Sweden gets closer to NATO membership after Turkey legislators gave green light

(MENAFN) In a significant diplomatic development, Sweden moves one step closer to joining NATO as the foreign affairs commission of Turkey's Grand National Assembly, the nation's unicameral parliament, granted approval to Sweden's NATO membership bid after several weeks of delays. This decision comes after a hiatus that temporarily stalled the expansion of the Western alliance.



The successful approval by the foreign affairs commission marks a pivotal moment for Sweden, signaling a potential shift in its geopolitical alliances. The next crucial step in Sweden's NATO accession involves securing approval through a parliamentary vote, with the timing to be determined by the parliament's speaker, as noted by Fuat Oktay, the head of the foreign affairs commission.



Expressing optimism, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom took to social media, specifically X (formerly known as Twitter), to convey his appreciation for the decision, stating that Sweden eagerly looks forward to joining NATO. This sentiment was echoed by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who welcomed Sweden's progress and urged Turkey and Hungary to expedite their ratifications, emphasizing that Sweden's inclusion would contribute to strengthening the alliance.



NATO's requirement for unanimous agreement among its members on expansion has posed challenges, with Turkey and Hungary being the sole countries hindering Sweden's accession.



Hungary, in particular, has raised concerns about alleged misinformation regarding the state of its democracy disseminated by Swedish politicians. Prime Minister Viktor Orban recently expressed reservations, citing a lack of willingness to approve Sweden's bid. However, Turkey has been identified as the primary NATO member impeding Sweden's integration into the military alliance.



As Sweden navigates the intricate process of NATO accession, the geopolitical implications of this move underscore the complexities and diplomatic intricacies involved in expanding one of the world's foremost military alliances. The evolving dynamics in the region will undoubtedly shape the path forward for Sweden as it seeks to solidify its place within the NATO framework.



MENAFN27122023000045015687ID1107661140