Hebei Province Releases Robot+ Innovation Demand List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 11th, the "Robot+ Innovation Demand List" release and project

capital matchmaking event, co-hosted by Hebei's Industry and Information

Technology Department and the Tangshan Municipal Government, was held in

Tangshan City.

At the event, Zhang Zhijie, the director of Hebei Development and Research

Institute of Industry and Information Technology, unveiled the "Robot+"

Innovation Demand List for the Province. CRRC Tangshan Co., Ltd., China

Petroleum Pipeline Coating Engineering Co., Ltd., Hebei Provincial People's

Hospital, and JingTang Intelligent Equipment Technology Co., Ltd., each

presented their specific "Robot+" application scenarios. Hebei Telecom, Hebei Mobile, Hebei Unicom, HBIS Industrial Technology Service Co., Ltd, CITIC HIC Kaicheng Intelligence Equipment Co., Ltd. and Hebei Boxline Intelligent

Equipment Technology Co., Ltd., each conducted "Robot+" innovative application

technology releases and product roadshows.

An official of Hebei Provincial Industry and Information Technology Department

stated that the province highly values the development of the robot industry.

To drive innovation of Hebei's robot industry and promote the in-depth

development of "Robot+" applications, the department has called for, collected

and selected 45 urgently needed, innovative and valuable "Robot+" application

demands from across the province. These demands have been released

province-wide, inviting robot companies to take up the challenge and

collaborate with users to solve technical problems.

An official of Tangshan Municipal Government said that Tangshan City is seizing

the great opportunity presented by the new wave of artificial intelligence

development. It threw itself fully behind the projects, R&D, application

expansion and other key works of the robot industry. As a result, the city has

formed a robot industry underpinned by industrial robots, characterized by

special robots, and with service robots as a new growth point. It has built the

National Torch Tangshan Robot Industry Base, boosting the construction of a new

industrial base in the Bohai Economic Rim.

SOURCE Hebei Provincial Industry and Information Technology Department