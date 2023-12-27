Hebei Province Releases Robot+ Innovation Demand List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 11th, the "Robot+ Innovation Demand List" release and project
capital matchmaking event, co-hosted by Hebei's Industry and Information
Technology Department and the Tangshan Municipal Government, was held in
Tangshan City.
At the event, Zhang Zhijie, the director of Hebei Development and Research
Institute of Industry and Information Technology, unveiled the "Robot+"
Innovation Demand List for the Province. CRRC Tangshan Co., Ltd., China
Petroleum Pipeline Coating Engineering Co., Ltd., Hebei Provincial People's
Hospital, and JingTang Intelligent Equipment Technology Co., Ltd., each
presented their specific "Robot+" application scenarios. Hebei Telecom, Hebei Mobile, Hebei Unicom, HBIS Industrial Technology Service Co., Ltd, CITIC HIC Kaicheng Intelligence Equipment Co., Ltd. and Hebei Boxline Intelligent
Equipment Technology Co., Ltd., each conducted "Robot+" innovative application
technology releases and product roadshows.
An official of Hebei Provincial Industry and Information Technology Department
stated that the province highly values the development of the robot industry.
To drive innovation of Hebei's robot industry and promote the in-depth
development of "Robot+" applications, the department has called for, collected
and selected 45 urgently needed, innovative and valuable "Robot+" application
demands from across the province. These demands have been released
province-wide, inviting robot companies to take up the challenge and
collaborate with users to solve technical problems.
An official of Tangshan Municipal Government said that Tangshan City is seizing
the great opportunity presented by the new wave of artificial intelligence
development. It threw itself fully behind the projects, R&D, application
expansion and other key works of the robot industry. As a result, the city has
formed a robot industry underpinned by industrial robots, characterized by
special robots, and with service robots as a new growth point. It has built the
National Torch Tangshan Robot Industry Base, boosting the construction of a new
industrial base in the Bohai Economic Rim.
SOURCE Hebei Provincial Industry and Information Technology Department
