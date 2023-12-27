Breaking The Shackles Of Coal Power

(MENAFN- Asia Times) In the classic movie The Shawshank Redemption, there's a moment where Andy Dufresne dreams of a life beyond the prison's walls, symbolizing the power of hope and ambition against all odds. This beautifully mirrors the scenario faced at COP28.

Just as Dufresne faced the formidable walls of Shawshank, world leaders at COP28 set ambitious targets to escape from fossil fuels in a“just, orderly, and equitable manner.”

The Dubai Consensus marks a pivotal moment in the history of climate agreements. For the first time since the inaugural Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC in Berlin in 1995, there is an explicit reference to fossil fuels and the need to transition away from them to halt global warming.

Previous agreements have broadly referred to just reducing greenhouse-gas emissions. This general approach persisted until the 26th COP in Glasgow in 2021 when a more specific commitment was made to address the most polluting of fossil fuels , coal.

There, nations consented to a gradual reduction in its usage. The Dubai Consensus, however, has also recognized the need to triple renewable energy capacity globally by 2030 and accelerate efforts toward the“phase-down of unabated coal power.”

Achieving these ambitious goals is undoubtedly a daunting challenge. The deep-rooted dependence on fossil fuels, the disparate economic strengths of nations, particularly those in the developing world, and the hurdles presented by existing technology create formidable barriers.

Like the imposing walls of Shawshank, they are seemingly insurmountable yet not entirely impervious. The path forward is difficult but not unattainable, demanding perseverance and concerted global effort.