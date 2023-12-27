ICRC Visits Detained Armenian Separatists In Baku

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Personnel of the
International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) again visited
persons of Armenian origin, whom the Azerbaijani side informed
about in December, Head of Public Relations Department of the ICRC
Representative Office in Azerbaijan Ilaha Huseynova told Trend .
“Detainees were given one-on-one sessions, and conditions were
set up for them to connect with their family. We also delivered
packages from their family to them. These parcels, which are issued
on a regular basis in collaboration with the appropriate
authorities, contain personal things,” she noted.
Huseynova mentioned that, according to its mandate, the ICRC,
during visits, assesses the treatment of detainees, the conditions
of their detention, and creates the opportunity to restore or
continue contact with their families.
“In accordance with ICRC procedures, observations and
recommendations regarding visits are provided exclusively to the
detaining party,” she added.
The leader of the "Dashnaktsutyun" nationalist party in
Azerbaijan's Karabakh, former so-called "chairman of parliament" of
the separatists David Ishkhanyan, former so-called "president" of
the separatists Arayik Harutyunyan, former "state minister" Ruben
Vardanyan, so-called "first deputy commander of the defense army"
of the separatist regime Davit Manukyan, former so-called "foreign
minister" of the separatist regime David Babayan, former so-called
"presidents" of the separatists Bako Sahakyan and Arkady Ghukasyan,
and former "defense minister" of the separatists Levon Mnatsakanyan
were detained by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan and
brought to Baku.
