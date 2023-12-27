ICRC Visits Detained Armenian Separatists In Baku

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Personnel of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) again visited persons of Armenian origin, whom the Azerbaijani side informed about in December, Head of Public Relations Department of the ICRC Representative Office in Azerbaijan Ilaha Huseynova told Trend .

“Detainees were given one-on-one sessions, and conditions were set up for them to connect with their family. We also delivered packages from their family to them. These parcels, which are issued on a regular basis in collaboration with the appropriate authorities, contain personal things,” she noted.

Huseynova mentioned that, according to its mandate, the ICRC, during visits, assesses the treatment of detainees, the conditions of their detention, and creates the opportunity to restore or continue contact with their families.

“In accordance with ICRC procedures, observations and recommendations regarding visits are provided exclusively to the detaining party,” she added.

The leader of the "Dashnaktsutyun" nationalist party in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, former so-called "chairman of parliament" of the separatists David Ishkhanyan, former so-called "president" of the separatists Arayik Harutyunyan, former "state minister" Ruben Vardanyan, so-called "first deputy commander of the defense army" of the separatist regime Davit Manukyan, former so-called "foreign minister" of the separatist regime David Babayan, former so-called "presidents" of the separatists Bako Sahakyan and Arkady Ghukasyan, and former "defense minister" of the separatists Levon Mnatsakanyan were detained by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan and brought to Baku.

