Uzbekistan Doubles Imports Of Gas From Russia Via Central Asia - Center Pipeline

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 27. Uzbekistan
has doubled daily imports of gas from Russia's Gazprom in December
2023 against the backdrop of cold weather, Trend reports.
The remark was made during a meeting between Gazprom Chairman
Alexei Miller and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir
Putin.
"Currently, in December, we supply Uzbekistan with the maximum
technically possible volume of gas that can be supplied via the
Central Asia - Center gas pipeline," Miller said.
Miller noted that the Central Asian countries and Russia were
discussing an agreement on cooperation in the gas sector for 15
years ahead. To increase supplies, the Russian state-owned company
plans to expand the Central Asia-Center gas pipeline system.
Meanwhile, as per data by Uzbekistan's State Statistics
Committee, the value of gas imported to Uzbekistan amounted to
$562.7 million from January through November of 2023.
The Presidents of Uzbekistan, Russia, and Kazakhstan launched
Russian gas supplies to Uzbekistan on October 7. The gas supply
agreement is designed for two years and provides for the supply of
2.8 billion cubic meters of gas per year. Transit is carried out
via the Central Asia-Center gas pipeline.
Moreover, Uzbekistan and Gazprom signed a Memorandum on
Cooperation in the Energy Sector earlier this month to develop
cooperation in the field of gas supplies and transportation, as
well as in the field of exploration and production of
hydrocarbons.
