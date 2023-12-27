Punyam Has Recently Launched ISO 35001 Certification Consultancy Services

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Punyam, a leader in ISO and other international management system consultancy services in India has launched ISO 35001 consultancy services and resource materials based on the third and most recent edition of the ISO 35001:2019 standard for Biorisk management systems.



Certification to the ISO 35001:2019 standard will also assist your laboratory/organization in meeting Biorisk management goals. With launching of this service, Punyam committed to offers ISO 35001:2019 Certification consultancy to laboratories to implement best and quick quality management systems as per ISO 35001 system requirements.



Alongside to ISO 35001 consultancy, Punyam delighted to provide key resources that supports overall process for quick certification. Such resources include ISO 35001 Documents and training resources like editable ISO 35001 documentation kit and ISO 35001 auditor training PPT kit. Also, knowledge sharing certified e-learning courses on ISO 35001 lead auditor training, ISO 35001 certified auditor training, and ISO 35001 awareness training.



Punyam, a well-known ISO consultancy services supplier in India, has significant experience implementing Biorisk Management Systems and ISO 35001 Certification for any laboratory/organization that interacts with biohazardous chemicals. Punyam's team of ISO 35001 Consultants offers consultancy services including a micro-level survey, document preparation, employee training, policy formulation, and system approach planning. Punyam also provides internal auditor training, management review meetings, and certification body selection and application. They also assist in formulating Biorisk Management policies, developing objectives, targets, and action plans, and conducting regular audits to ensure readiness for certification.



The ISO 35001 documentation kit and ISO 35001 training kit of Punyam are in editable formats. The ISO 35001 documentation kit contains the ISO 35001 manual, procedures, Exhibits, SOPs, ISO 35001 Audit checklist, and so on. ISO 35001 training kit includes ISO 35001 auditor training PPT, Handouts, Audit forms, workshops, case studies, etc. Punyam's ISO 35001 documentation and training resources are all written in straightforward English, are easy to use, and are reasonably priced.



ISO 35001 Auditor training ï¿1⁄2 eLearning courses are globally recognized 24X7 accessible online courses with certification. Participants who complete ISO 35001 E-learning courses will also receive globally recognised training certificate. Such E-learning courses comprises with video tutorials on each session as well as auditor role-play real-life videos for better comprehension. The online ISO 35001:2019 Biorisk Management System training courses are suitable for people who choose to learn from home or the office and acquire an ISO 35001:2019 awareness certificate.



About Punyam

Punyam, a major ISO consultant firm in India, offers ISO implementation, documentation, auditor training, and management training. Punyam has been implementing ISO 9001, ISO14001, OHSAS 18001, ISO 22000, ISO 37001, ISO 15189, ISO 17020, ISO 17024, ISO 13485, SA8000, FSSC 22000, ISO 44001, BRC, GMP, CE mark, and many more quality standards in different industries since 1996. Punyam's ISO 35001 consultancy and materials for reference will help them to simplify their Biorisk implementation and certification path by offering editable documentation templates, effective training resources, and the necessary support for effective ISO 35001 implementation and ISO 35001 certification. Punyam is an International recognized as a leading consultant for ISO 17025, ISO 17020, ISO 17021, ISO 17024, ISO 17034, ISO 17043, ISO 15189, ISO 17065, ISO 14155, ISO 17029, and NABH hospital accreditation. For more information, visit here:





