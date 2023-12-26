Toobit To Introduce Unipoly Coin (UNP) For Spot Trading On Dec 27, 2023, At 10 AM UTC

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





Toobit, a leading cryptocurrency exchange platform, is excited to announce the upcoming listing of Unipoly Coin (UNP) for spot trading. The listing of UNP on December 27, 2023, at 10 AM (UTC) will open doors for users to engage with an innovative GameFi coin and revolutionize the gaming ecosystem.

Vision and Mission of Unipoly Inc.

Unipoly Inc. stands as a prominent software development company housing a dedicated game studio and a division focused on crafting mobile and web applications. Boasting a diverse portfolio including RaidField 2, a renowned online multiplayer game with 2 million downloads, Diffancy featuring an e-commerce platform, and WW social, a thriving social networking application, Unipoly Inc. aims to harness the potential of Unipoly Coin across its products.

Envisioning Unipoly Coin in Game Integration

Unlike conventional Play-to-Earn (P2E) projects, Unipoly Coin is set to operate on its blockchain, facilitating easy integration for other projects. With 33 ready-to-play games, more than 2 million game users, and over 250 thousand active monthly game users, Unipoly Game Studio stands ready to bridge the gap between its captivating games and the crypto financial system.

GameFi Coin Redefining Rewards and Engagement

Unipoly Coin represents a groundbreaking GameFi coin that offers rewards while indulging in gaming entertainment. Through Unipoly Coin, users can immerse themselves in an array of exciting games and applications, earning rewards seamlessly. This native token of the Unipoly game ecosystem promises an enhanced gaming experience and increased user engagement.

Empowering User Experience through UNP

Unlike one-off purchases, Unipoly Games offers a range of free-to-play games where users can earn UNP rewards while enjoying the gaming experience. Users have the flexibility to sell UNP for income or use it for in-game purchases. Utilizing UNP for in-game purchases not only generates income for Unipoly Game Studio but also incentivizes users to play more games. Leveraging the ERC-721 NFT standard, Unipoly Games' in-game assets can be bought with UNP, facilitating buy-sell transactions on the Ethereum blockchain, known for its security in handling NFTs. Moreover, Unipoly Games generates revenue through secondary market sale royalty fees. In Q3 2024, the launch of their own marketplace aims to provide users with a smoother experience.

Token Details and Standards

With the ticker symbol UNP and utilizing ERC-20 token standards, Unipoly Coin (UNP) boasts a total supply of 1 billion UNP. It will pave the way for a new casual game publisher blockchain, Unipoly Chain, and serve as a fundamental component in the gaming landscape. Toobit invites users to join the much-anticipated listing of Unipoly Coin (UNP) for spot trading, commencing on December 27, 2023, at 10 AM (UTC) on its platform.

About Toobit:

Toobit is committed to providing a secure and user-friendly environment for trading a diverse range of digital assets. Toobit offers a range of trading options, including futures contract trading, spot trading, OTC, and various other modes. Since the platform's inception, its primary focus has been on guaranteeing transparent and fair transactions while ensuring ample market depth and liquidity. Continuously expanding its offerings, Toobit is dedicated to catering to the ever-evolving needs of the cryptocurrency community.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Yvonne Z.

Email: ...

Website: