Missing Kuwaiti Student In Egypt Accounted For

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti student who went missing in Egypt two days ago has been found at a Cairo hospital, the Kuwait Embassy said on Tuesday.

A team from the embassy staffers and members of the student's family are now at the hospital to get reassured about his health condition, according to a statement from the Embassy.

The Embassy thanked the competent authorities in Egypt for their efforts to account for the student as early as possible. (end)

msa









