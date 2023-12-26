Cinc Zaluzhnyi: AFU's Needs Met Well Enough To Confidently Conduct Combat Operations

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This year the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have been met not fully but well enough to conduct combat operations in a rather confident manner.

The relevant statement was made by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi during a press conference, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“I was not disappointed by the level of supplies that we had in 2023. Indeed, it was incomplete, but at least it allowed us to conduct combat operations rather confidently,” Zaluzhnyi told.

He expressed confidence that Western partners will continue to stand with Ukraine.

“All other internal needs that do not depend on Western partners – they have been all formed and submitted to the Defense Ministry. They are under discussion, and some of them are being implemented,” Zaluzhnyi noted, commenting on the sufficient amount of weapons for Ukraine's Armed Forces.

A reminder that The Washington Post earlier suggested that Ukraine's counteroffensive slowed down due to miscalculations from the Ukrainian command and international allies, as well as insufficient arms supplies.