Atishi Conducts Surprise Inspection At Saket Court Complex, Pulls Up PWD Officials

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) Cabinet Minister Atishi conducted a surprise inspection of the Saket Court Complex, revealing issues of seepage in newly-constructed blocks.

Expressing deep dissatisfaction, she promptly pulled up Public Works Department officials, instructing urgent resolution of maintenance issues.

Atishi stressed the government's responsibility to ensure a seamless environment for judges, lawyers, and staff.

During the inspection, judges and lawyers present highlighted concerns about damp walls, pointing to potential architectural defects and improper construction.

Atishi stressed the prestige of the Saket Court Complex and said that negligence in maintenance would not be tolerated.

Immediate action has been ordered, with strict instructions to take stringent measures against the responsible engineers and contractors.

Atishi directed officials to create a comprehensive checklist for maintenance and repairs, addressing issues promptly.

She reiterated the government's commitment to enhancing court infrastructure under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and pointed out that there was“zero tolerance” for lapses affecting judges, lawyers, and citizens seeking justice.

