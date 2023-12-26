Polish LOT Airlines To Launch Direct Flights To Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 26. Polish LOT
Airlines is set to launch direct flights between Poland's Warsaw
and Uzbekistan's Tashkent starting from March 2024, Trend reports.
The news followed a meeting between LOT Airlines CEO Michal
Fijol and Uzbek diplomats on a working visit to Warsaw.
During the meeting, the parties considered the growing demand
for flights on the Warsaw–Tashkent route. Thus, the flights will be
carried out 4 times a week.
It was also noted that a total of 40,000 tourists will be able
to travel via this route per year.
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan expects increase in number of tourists
from Poland in 2024. As was revealed during the visit of the Polish
Chamber of Commerce to Uzbekistan, the volume of tourist influx is
expected to reach 2,000.
