Azerbaijan Railways Talks Steps Related To Green Climate Agenda

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. ESG
(environmental, social, and governance) principles are analyzed and
the most effective solutions are chosen for each new project,
Trend reports via
Azerbaijan Railways (ADY).
According to the information, 10 trains of Stadler company
ordered by Azerbaijan Railways operate on electricity and their
work will not cause damage to the environment. The company has
already delivered 4 such trains to Baku.
Also, during the reconstruction of Yeni Balajary locomotive
depot, 307 solar panels were installed on the roof of buildings,
and 350 solar panels were installed in Yeni Ganja locomotive
depot.
"In coordination with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural
Resources, at the 85th kilometer of Horadiz-Agband line, in the
area of Minjivan station, the location of trees was taken into
account so as not to harm the forest area. In general, tree
planting along the railroad track is envisaged in every ADY
project. For example, pine trees and other types of trees have
already been planted within the project of Barda-Aghdam line,"
Azerbaijan Railways emphasized.
Azerbaijan Railways has also reduced the use of paper for
documentation and tickets, innovative technological solutions have
been applied, and the sale of paper tickets on the Absheron ring
route has been stopped since 2023, and tickets are sold online.
