Garment Exporters In Rajasthan Urge ODOP Inclusion

(MENAFN- KNN India) Jaipur, Dec 26 (KNN) The garment manufacturers in Rajasthan are urging the Industries Department to recognise their sector in the One-District-One-Product (ODOP) category, seeking benefits similar to those provided in Uttar Pradesh (UP) and other states, reported TOI.

Despite the inclusion of the gem and jewellery sector in ODOP, the department is yet to announce the associated benefits, as reported by TOI.

The objective of the ODOP is to promote exports of at least one product from each district.

With over 200 garment manufacturers gearing up for the global textile expo organised by the Union textile ministry in Delhi, the Garment Exporters Association of Rajasthan (GEAR) highlights the advantages offered by Uttar Pradesh to their manufacturers under the ODOP scheme.

Uttar Pradesh currently refunds stall charges for state exhibitors up to 75 per cent or Rs 50,000 (whichever is higher) for local fairs and exhibitions, and Rs 1.5 - 2 lakh for participation in national and international events outside the state.

To incentivise manufacturers' participation in events, the scheme also covers 75 per cent of transport charges for goods and traveling expenses for exhibitors.

GEAR President Zakir Hussain said, "We have had 3-4 discussions with the industries department in the past but nothing concrete has been done.”

He reiterated the plea for the department to address the issue promptly and include the garment sector in ODOP, ensuring fair competition with manufacturers from other states.

Lalit Thukral, Chairman, International Garment Fair Association (IGFA), emphasised the significance of the upcoming global textile expo, with approximately 3500 exhibitors, 3000 foreign buyers, and 40,000 trade visitors.

Thukral sees this as a prime platform for Rajasthan's textile and garment industry to showcase and market their products.

"Jaipur is thriving hub of garmenting and textile industry. They need exposure not only to expand their client base but also learn new trends," added Thukral.

(KNN Bureau)