I'd Be Going For A Traditional Opener, Who Has Done It For A Long Period Of Time, Says Michael Hussey On David Warner Replacement

New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) Amidst the anticipation of the Boxing Day Test at the MCG, former Australian batter Michael Hussey, freshly inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame, delivered a cautionary note to the selectors regarding a specialist opener with a dominating record in Sheffield Shield cricket as a successor of David Warner.

Hussey, who himself began his Test career as an opener, emphasized the significance of rewarding a player who has excelled in the traditional longer format of the game. Despite refraining from naming a specific candidate, he urged the selectors to prioritize a specialist for the first Test against the West Indies in January.

"Opening is one of the toughest jobs in the game," Hussey said to ESPNcricinfo. "So for me personally, if I was selecting, I'd be going for a traditional, proper opener. Someone who has done it for a long period of time. Because if you haven't done it much in your first-class career, it's going to be very difficult to come up the order.

"I'm not saying you can't do it, and maybe someone could evolve into doing that role. But I think it would be difficult for a player like Mitch Marsh or someone - I know there's been talk about him going up the order - I think he's probably more suited, much like Travis Head, to be in the middle-order.

"I think that'd be the best for the balance of the Australian team."

Prior to making his Test debut at 30, Hussey established himself as an opener in first-class cricket, amassing 15313 first-class runs, mostly for Western Australia and Northamptonshire. He also made a century opening the batting in his second Test match in 2005, replacing the injured Justin Langer.

When Langer returned, the left-hander was moved down the order and played the remaining 79 Tests as a middle-order batsman, amassing 6235 runs at 51.52, with 18 of his 19 Test hundreds coming at Nos. 4-6. The left-hander only opened only one innings in Test cricket after his first two matches.

Having plied his trade as an opener and later showcasing adaptability as a middle-order batsman, Hussey's cricketing journey provided a unique perspective. His call for a specialist opener echoed his belief in the importance of players excelling in their designated roles.

The debate on Warner's successor had been simmering, with Marcus Harris, Cameron Bancroft, and Matt Renshaw emerging as the primary contenders. However, Australia's coach and selector, Andrew McDonald, introduced an element of intrigue by considering unconventional options, suggesting the possibility of Marnus Labuschagne moving up to open.

"I like whoever's dominating the level below, who's been dominating in Sheffield Shield cricket over a period of time, and to be fair, they all have at various stages," Hussey said.

"So it's a tough job for the selectors. I don't want to stand here and say it should be this guy or this guy.

"I hope that they reward the guy that's been performing very well at Sheffield Shield cricket. I think that sends a great message to the competition. And it's great for our pathways that we're going to reward the guys that are doing well."

The voices within the team, including Usman Khawaja, echoed Hussey's sentiment for a specialist to partner at the top. As the selectors weighed their options, Shield form emerged as the criteria endorsed by Hussey. Players like Harris, Renshaw, and Bancroft had made their mark in recent performances, each bringing their strengths and credentials to the table.

Hussey spent two days working with the Australian team in the lead-up to the Perth Test as a coaching consultant while assistant coach Andre Borovec rested at home in Geelong after standing in as interim coach for the five-match T20 series in India following the World Cup.

"I really enjoyed it," Hussey said. "Just watching how they prepared and slowly starting some little conversations to get to know them and their games a little bit more.

"It was fun. I really, really enjoyed it. My shoulder is still just recovering."

While the debate continued to unfold, Hussey's words resonated as a reminder of the importance of recognizing and rewarding form in the longer format of the game. As the cricketing world awaited the selectors' decision, the emphasis on the Sheffield Shield's crucible became a defining theme in the quest for David Warner's successor

