The Transmission Company Denies The Mining Company Is To Blame For The Blackout

The National Dispatch Center of the Electric Transmission Company denies that the events that occurred on December 24, which produced a situation of lack of electrical energy, are due to an“alleged connection” of the Mining company of Panama to the National Interconnected System.

Etesa reiterated that these were products of a failure in the equipment of the capacitor bank of the Panama 1 substation, located in the Condado del Rey sector, in Panama City, which affected the supply of electrical energy.

Through actions developed by Etesa personnel, the energy supply was normalized, and it is now in the process of collecting information related to these events, to know precisely what caused this situation at the Panama substation and its repercussions.