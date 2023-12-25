LOCAL HERO, PHILANTHROPIST AND ROCK N ROLL STAR CHARLIE FREEMAN LAUNCHES HIS CHRISTMAS SINGLE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Charlie Freeman Rock'n'Roll philanthropist

Charlie Freeman provides recording facilities, and financial and business guidance to promote and launch talented young artists' careers in music.

- Charlie FreemanLONDON, UK, December 25, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- LOCAL HERO, SINGER, SONGWRITER, NOTTING HILL PHILANTHROPIST, AND CHARISMATIC ROCK N ROLL STAR CHARLIE FREEMAN PROMOTES HIS CHRISTMAS SINGLE VIDEO with a promo video filmed on the famous Portobello Road, West London Charlie says of the track:'This is the perfect slice of escapism, in the hope that for this Christmas holidays, we can all think about what we love and cherish. There's always room for an uplifting, positive message, and a big sing-along chorus ... after all the stuff that has gone down, it is time to get happy and celebrate.'CELEBRITY LAUNCH PARTY at the RAINBOW HOUSE - Portobello Road, Notting Hill, West LondonCharlie launched his Christmas single by playing a free show backed by the Portobello Live choir at his home The Rainbow House on Portobello Road, Notting Hill, West London. Over 100 guests from the local creative community and friends, the music industry, and the media attended the launch to promote his Christmas single. “It's Christmas (Let's Be Kids For A Day)”CELEBRITY LAUNCH PARTYCharlie's guests were entertained by the legendary DJ Don Letts and DJ Gary McPherson from the Rotten Hill Gang and Big Audio Dynamite. Guests included recording artists STEX, and singer Alexia Coley, London Club host Robert Pereno, actors Elijah Rowen and Jack McEvoy along with media guests including the Daily Mail, and models amongst other special guests.Charlie hosts acoustic shows, photography talks, and music healing sessions at his West London home the Rainbow House which also serves as an HQ for Charlie Freeman's philanthropic Freeman Foundation. The Rainbow House features glass floors, a spiral staircase, and a unique special feature a human-sized metal shoot from the bedroom to the first floor for quick exits or entrances, and has a state-of-the-art home recording studio on the ground floor. Major recording artists including Stormzy, Olivia Rodrigo, the 1975,Dave, and Skrillex have all been recorded here.LOCKDOWN CONCERTSDuring the pandemic lockdown, Charlie would open the windows of the first floor of Rainbow House overlooking Portobello Road and with his bassist play impromptu electric guitar concerts to entertain the passersby. These became very popular and a regular occurrence.FREEMAN FOUNDATION - FREEDOM MUSIC PRIZEIn 2024 Charlie will be launching the FREEDOM MUSIC prize through his philanthropic Freeman Foundation. The FREEDOM MUSIC prize will provide recording facilities, and financial and business guidance to promote and launch young artists' careers in music.MUSIC ALBUMS, SINGLES WORLD TOURCharlie has released two albums 'Truth' and 'Love' and nine singles. He has completed a world tour throughout Japan, Europe, the USA, Mexico, and South America including 26 dates in China arranged by one of China's leading tour promoters, Magic Sounds.NEW ALBUM FREEDOMCharlie Freeman's new album“Freedom” is set for release next year. It is truly his best work, an album full of indie pop-rock perfection STARRING ROLE in the film THE HOOKCharlie is completing filming playing the lead role with Elijah Rowen and Jack McEvoy in a new West One Entertainment film 'The Hook,' about“a band who haven't had a hit in years and are given 24 hours to write a new song by a studio exec...it's Spinal Tap meets Withnail and I.

