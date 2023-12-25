Turkmenistan Reconstructs Technical Units Of Seydi Oil Refinery

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 25. The Turkmennebit State Concern of Turkmenistan is working on the reconstruction of deep oil refining units at the Seydi Oil Refinery, Trend reports.

During a meeting at Cabinet of Ministers, Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister Batyr Amanov reported on steps to modernize the petrochemical industry.

The upgrading of the plants is intended to ensure the smooth operation of the Seydi Oil Refinery by using cutting-edge technologies.

In summarizing the Deputy Chairman's report, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stated that one of the most essential requirements of the time is the full capacity of the oil and gas complex's production firms.

Meanwhile, the Seydi Oil Refinery is actively updating its production structure, utilizing its production facilities as efficiently as possible, and providing a high degree of occupational safety for specialists and workers.

In addition to improving production processes, the enterprise is successfully expanding its export partnerships. The plant's products are actively supplied to Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, and Georgia and are also exported to foreign countries, showing high results in international