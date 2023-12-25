Turkmenistan Reconstructs Technical Units Of Seydi Oil Refinery

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 25. The
Turkmennebit State Concern of Turkmenistan is working on the
reconstruction of deep oil refining units at the Seydi Oil
Refinery, Trend reports.
During a meeting at Cabinet of Ministers, Turkmen Deputy Prime
Minister Batyr Amanov reported on steps to modernize the
petrochemical industry.
The upgrading of the plants is intended to ensure the smooth
operation of the Seydi Oil Refinery by using cutting-edge
technologies.
In summarizing the Deputy Chairman's report, Turkmen President
Serdar Berdimuhamedov stated that one of the most essential
requirements of the time is the full capacity of the oil and gas
complex's production firms.
Meanwhile, the Seydi Oil Refinery is actively updating its
production structure, utilizing its production facilities as
efficiently as possible, and providing a high degree of
occupational safety for specialists and workers.
In addition to improving production processes, the enterprise is
successfully expanding its export partnerships. The plant's
products are actively supplied to Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, and
Georgia and are also exported to foreign countries, showing high
results in international
MENAFN25122023000187011040ID1107655024
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.