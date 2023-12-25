Aleph Doha Residences Supports Community Health With Blood Donation Drive

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Aleph Doha Residences, Curio Collection by Hilton, demonstrated its commitment to community welfare by hosting a successful blood donation campaign in collaboration with the Qatar National Blood Donation Centre.

This initiative underscored the property's dedication to not just hospitality but also to the health and well-being of the Doha community.

Aleph Doha Residences proudly welcomed its team members and guests to participate in this life-saving initiative. The campaign saw an encouraging turnout, with numerous eligible donors contributing to the national blood supply, crucial for medical emergencies and treatments.

The campaign was more than just a corporate responsibility effort; it was a manifestation of Aleph Doha Residences' commitment to public health and societal support. The overwhelming participation from the hotel's staff and guests highlighted a collective effort to make a significant impact on the local healthcare system.

Ahmed Gamal, the Human Resources Director, said,“Our collaboration with the Qatar National Blood Donation Centre for this campaign was a resounding success.

“Our role in the community extends beyond our hospitality services. We deeply value the health and welfare of our community, and this blood donation drive was a vital part of our endeavour to contribute meaningfully.”

Aleph Doha Residences extends heartfelt thanks to all its guests, team members, and community members who participated in the blood donation drive. The success of the event was a testament to the spirit of generosity and solidarity prevalent in the Doha community.

“Through this successful campaign, Aleph Doha Residences, Curio Collection by Hilton, reinforced its position as a socially responsible entity in Doha, actively contributing to the societal well-being. The hotel continues to lead by example in corporate social responsibility and community engagement through such impactful initiatives”, concluded Gamal.

