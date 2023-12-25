Christmas 2023: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Celebrate Holiday Eve At Mahesh Bhatt's House [PICTURES]

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Pooja Bhatt, and Shaheen Bhatt added to the Christmas fervor as they were spotted arriving at the Mumbai residence of Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan on Christmas Eve.

The festive spirit has taken over B-town, with celebrities busy decorating trees and hosting parties. Actress Alia Bhatt, accompanied by Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, and others, made a visit to her parents' home to celebrate the occasion. Joining the festive gathering were her sister Shaheen Bhatt, filmmaker Karan Johar, and Ayan Mukerji.

In a captured video, the power couple of Bollywood, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor, were seen arriving together with Shaheen. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star looked stunning in a lime-colored frilled dress, emitting party vibes, complemented by a cute reindeer hairband. Ranbir Kapoor impressed the fashion enthusiasts with his casual yet stylish look, donning beige pants, a white t-shirt, and a black waistcoat. Shaheen opted for a glamorous and cozy black velvet floor-length dress, while actress Pooja Bhatt wore a black kurta and pant set. Director-producer Mahesh Bhatt kept it casual in black pants and a matching sweatshirt.

As the Bhatt family celebrated, the entire Bollywood fraternity embraced the festive season in various ways. Parineeti Chopra, along with her husband Raghav Chadha, flew to London to celebrate their first Christmas post-wedding. Ananya Panday marked a special Christmas by hosting her inaugural party in her new Mumbai apartment, sharing glimpses of the night filled with secret Santa, abundant food, and laughter with close friends. The Dream Girl 2 actress expressed gratitude for the memorable celebration.

