Mexico Forward Martinez Set For Pumas Move

(MENAFN- IANS) Mexico City, Dec 25 (IANS) Pumas UNAM are set to sign Mexico international forward Guillermo Martinez from their Liga MX rivals Puebla, according to local media reports.

Gustavo Lema - appointed Pumas' manager earlier this month following the departure of Antonio Mohamed - views Martinez as an ideal replacement for Gabriel Fernandez, who left to join Cruz Azul last week, news outlet El Universal reported on Sunday.

Martinez has scored 23 goals and provided five assists in 91 appearances across all competitions for Puebla following his 2021 move from Celaya.

The 28-year-old, who made his international debut for Mexico in a friendly against Colombia earlier this month, is currently contracted to Puebla until December 2024.

Pumas will begin their Liga MX Clausura campaign with a home clash against Juarez on January 14, 2024.

--IANS