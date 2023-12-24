We Pray For Our People In Palestine To Live In Peace, Security And Aggression, Occupation To End, Says PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 24 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh said that "the joy of Christmas has been taken away from our Christian people in Palestine and the Holy Land as a result of a brutal aggression that exceeds all human limits, preventing our people in Jerusalem and Bethlehem from practicing their religious rituals in peace and safety.""We pray for our people in Palestine to live in peace and security and for the aggression, siege, and occupation to end.," Khasawneh said Sunday evening in a post on his official X account.