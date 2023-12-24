The State Tax Service Holds Online Meeting With Consulting Companies

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy held another
online meeting with consulting companies, Azernews reports.
Leyla Huseynzadeh, head of the department of the State
Registration Department of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, made a
presentation on State registration of commercial legal entities,
reforms in this field and talked about the work done and the
results achieved in the field of improving the business environment
in our country. informed, talked about the one-stop shop system and
the practice of business registration.
The work done in the direction of simplifying registration since
2008, the achievements, the increase in statistics on the
registration of business entities, the opportunities created for
the activity of legal and natural persons were brought to the
attention of the participants of the meeting.
At the meeting, information was given on the implementation of
improvements in the relevant field related to the indicator
Entering into Business of the World Bank Group's Favorable Business
Environment project.
It was noted that the relevant legislation, digital public
services for startups and the transparency of information,
evaluation directions have been determined in the direction of the
effectiveness of entering into business in practice.
The assessment will be conducted in Baku, the largest city of
our republic in terms of population, and limited liability
companies will be selected as targets, which are the majority
according to their organizational and legal form.
