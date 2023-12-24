Three Civilians Killed As Enemy Hits Central Kherson With Artillery Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of December 24, the Russian army fired artillery at the central part of Kherson, killing three civilians and injuring another one.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“Overnight, the Russian army shelled the central part of Kherson. A family was injured after an artillery projectile hit a residential building," said the region's head.

According to Prokudin, an 87-year-old man and his 81-year-old wife died on the spot.

A 54-year-old resident of Kherson suffered an explosive injury, a concussion and a leg injury. Medical aid was rendered to him, he refused hospitalization.

Rescuers also found the body of a dead man in the city's Tsentralnyi district while clearing rubble. His identity is being established.

The authorities showed the consequences of the nighttime shelling of Kherson. Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Ministry Administration, shared the relevant photos on Faceboo .

He also informed that the Kherson city-territorial community was shelled 28 times by the Russian military in the past day. The enemy used 105 shells and 2 missiles.

Damage was recorded in Kherson, Sadove, Komyshany and Zymivnyk.

As Ukrinform reported, on the evening of December 23, Russian troops shelled the critical infrastructure of Kherson, damaging the gas network and a medical facility.