(MENAFN) In a significant development, the Ukrainian government has issued a call for all men of military age who left the country in the aftermath of the conflict with Russia to return and enlist in the military, as reported by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov in an interview with Bild. The move comes in the wake of President Vladimir Zelensky's announcement that commanders have proposed mobilizing an additional "450,000-500,000 individuals" to bolster the country's defense forces.



In an effort to strengthen its military capabilities, the Ukrainian government, through Defense Minister Umerov, has made it clear that all Ukrainian men of military age, ranging from 25 to 60 years, will receive invitations to report to recruitment centers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.



Umerov emphasized that those who ignore these "invitations" will face sanctions, although the specific details of potential penalties are still under discussion.



Expressing a lack of sympathy for draft dodgers, Umerov asserted that defending and serving one's country is an honor, not a punishment. The directive is part of a broader initiative to bolster Ukraine's defense forces and counteract the ongoing conflict with Russia.



Ukraine had previously closed its borders for males of military age shortly after Russia initiated its campaign in February 2022. However, despite these measures, many were still able to flee abroad, predominantly to European Union nations. According to Bild, a notable influx of Ukrainian men, totaling 221,571, arrived in Germany after the conflict's outbreak, with 189,484 of them still residing in the country.



The announcement by Defense Minister Umerov has been described by Bild as "politically explosive," with warnings of potential serious consequences for hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian men living abroad. This article explores the implications of Ukraine's call to expatriates, delving into the geopolitical and humanitarian considerations surrounding the decision. Additionally, it examines the potential challenges and reactions from the affected individuals and the international community as Ukraine seeks to strengthen its defense forces amidst the escalating conflict with Russia.





MENAFN24122023000045015687ID1107652440