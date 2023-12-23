Yearender 2023: From Cyclones To Earthquakes, Seven Major Natural Calamities That Defined This Year

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the wake of battling the far-reaching implications of the novel coronavirus pandemic, 2023 unfurled a relentless barrage of natural disasters induced by climate change, compounding the challenges faced by communities worldwide. These disasters, spanning land subsidence, catastrophic cyclones, and deluges of floods have reshaped this year into one marked by unparalleled catastrophe.

The undeniable impact of climate change has amplified the frequency and severity of these disasters, underscoring the imperative for collective action to mitigate these threats and protect both human lives and the fragile ecosystems we depend on.

Here are seven major natural calamities that defined 2023:

​1. Joshimath Land Subsidence:

The year began with the harrowing incident of land subsidence in Uttarakhand's Joshimath, putting several residential and commercial structures into a state of disrepair. Hundreds were forced to abandon their homes, with approximately 900 buildings exhibiting severe cracks, prompting the Uttarakhand government to allocate substantial relief funds for nearly 3,000 affected families.

2. Turkey-Syria Earthquakes:

In February this year, a seismic catastrophe struck Turkey and Syria, claiming a staggering toll of 59,259 lives. The colossal 7.8-magnitude earthquake ravaged both nations, leaving 164,000 buildings collapsed or damaged. Its impact reverberated far beyond, felt as distant as Egypt and causing over 30,000 aftershocks in subsequent months, rendering an estimated 14 million people homeless.

3. Cyclone Biparjoy:

In June, Cyclone Biparjoy battered Gujarat's coast, unleashing winds reaching 140 kmph and causing widespread devastation in Kutch and parts of Saurashtra. The cyclone's ferocity extended into Rajasthan, leading to evacuations and significant damage. The aftermath witnessed 16 fatalities, 23 injuries, and disruptions to power supply affecting 4,600 villages.

4. Floods in Assam:

The annual monsoon deluge inundated Assam once again, affecting over 12 lakh individuals and 3,335 villages. The floods damaged critical infrastructure, including 1,106 roads, 101 bridges, and 23,000 houses, claiming the lives of 14 people and over 16,000 animals. The recurring rise in Brahmaputra River levels perpetuates the cycle of devastation in the region.

5. Cloudburst in Sikkim:

Early October witnessed a cloudburst in Sikkim triggering flash floods and a glacial lake outburst in North West Sikkim. The resultant floods claimed 40 lives and left approximately 80 individuals missing, resembling the deadliest floods in the area since 1968. The catastrophe disrupted lives downstream in West Bengal and Bangladesh, destroying infrastructure and displacing thousands.

6. Nepal Earthquake:

Nepal faced an earthquake of magnitude 5.7, causing widespread devastation in the Jajarkot district and claiming 153 lives, injuring 375, and tragically resulting in the loss of Jajarkot's Deputy Mayor. The region grappled with extensive destruction, prompting massive rescue operations and humanitarian aid deployment.

7. China Earthquake:

China was struck by a powerful 6.2-magnitude earthquake in a region, leaving over 130 fatalities and more than 700 injuries. The seismic impact ruptured 155,393 houses in Gansu and neighboring Qinghai, accentuating the region's vulnerability to frequent seismic activity.